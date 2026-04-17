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The Camp: QB Ryan Hopkins turning heads, defense making plays, listener questionsApril 17, 2026True freshman QB Ryan Hopkins is turning heads at Wisconsin. Zach and Jesse discuss how Hopkins has forced his way up the depth chart and some of the plays that have helped him. The guys also get into some wide...
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Spring Sports Are Heating Up in the Chippewa ValleyApril 17, 2026Baseball: Early Statements and Tight Battles It didn’t take long for things to get interesting in high school baseball. In the Big Rivers Conference, Chippewa Falls made an early statement by sweeping Eau Claire Memorial in a pair of games, including a...
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Brewers snap 6-game skid by beating Blue Jays 2-1 with bizarre rally in 8thApril 15, 2026MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit the only ball out of the infield during a two-run rally in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday...
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Brewers' Murphy criticizes booing of Megill while pondering how to get him back on trackApril 15, 2026MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is leaving open the possibility he could at least temporarily consider other closing options due to Trevor Megill’s early-season struggles. Megill, an All-Star last season, was booed by the American Family Field crowd...
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Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell says 'it's not easy to lose a friend' after McIntosh's exitApril 14, 2026MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell acknowledged Tuesday he was disappointed about the departure of athletic director Chris McIntosh, but doesn't believe his friend leaving will have a major impact on his future with the Badgers. Fickell was going...
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The Camp: Chris McIntosh leaving, Luke Fickell reacts, Marcus Sedberry takes over as interim ADApril 14, 2026Wisconsin's athletic department is going to look much different moving forward with the departure of Chris McIntosh. Zach and Jesse discuss the move of McIntosh to the Big Ten office, his legacy at Wisconsin, the impact of the move on...
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College Sports Roundup: Big Performances, Tough Battles, and Postseason on the HorizonApril 13, 2026Spring sports are hitting their stride, and this past weekend delivered a little bit of everything—strong finishes, bounce-back wins, and a reminder that the postseason is right around the corner. Let’s dive into the latest from around the college scene. Women’s Golf...
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Badgers: Austin Rapp announces he'll be back with Wisconsin next seasonApril 12, 2026Wisconsin lost a couple key pieces to the transfer portal in the last week but won't forward Austin Rapp isn't going anywhere. He confirmed a report from On3/Rivals that he would be returning to Madison for his second season with...
WAYY Live Sports Broadcast Schedule
April 18, 2026 @ 3:10 pm - Brewers at Marlins
LA CROSSE: 580AM 96.7FM - EAU CLAIRE: 790AM 105.1FM
LA CROSSE: 580AM 96.7FM - EAU CLAIRE: 790AM 105.1FM
April 19, 2026 @ 12:40 pm - Brewers at Marlins
LA CROSSE: 580AM 96.7FM - EAU CLAIRE: 790AM 105.1FM
LA CROSSE: 580AM 96.7FM - EAU CLAIRE: 790AM 105.1FM
April 21, 2026 @ 5:40 pm - Brewers at Tigers
LA CROSSE: 580AM 96.7FM - EAU CLAIRE: 790AM 105.1FM
LA CROSSE: 580AM 96.7FM - EAU CLAIRE: 790AM 105.1FM