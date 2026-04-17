WAYY Live Sports Broadcast Schedule
April 18, 2026 @ 3:10 pm - Brewers at Marlins
LA CROSSE: 580AM 96.7FM - EAU CLAIRE: 790AM 105.1FM
April 19, 2026 @ 12:40 pm - Brewers at Marlins
LA CROSSE: 580AM 96.7FM - EAU CLAIRE: 790AM 105.1FM
April 21, 2026 @ 5:40 pm - Brewers at Tigers
LA CROSSE: 580AM 96.7FM - EAU CLAIRE: 790AM 105.1FM

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